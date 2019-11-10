Indore: Fake CBI officer, accomplice arrested

Indore: A man posing as a CBI officer and his accomplice were arrested by the crime branch for allegedly duping people to the tune of crores of rupees in the name of investing their money in a government scheme on Sunday.

The accused duped people by saying that they are searching for a radioactive substance named Rise Pulling, which is used in missile technology. Police said there is no such thing as Rise Pulling, and the miscreants had coined the word to impress people. The accused allegedly confessed duping people in three other states too.

ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said they had received a tip off that two persons named Vikram Goswami and Shahabuddin were duping people in the name of a new fangled investment scheme, and that the Sarafa police had registered a case against them a few days back, but had been unable to nab them.

But a joint team of crime branch and Sarafa police station managed to arrest accused Vikram from Ratlam Kothi area and Shahabuddin from Koyala Bakhal area of the city.

Vikram told the police that he hails from 24 Pargana district in West Bengal and was staying in the city for the past few months. Though he has only studied till class XI, he has a good knowledge of technical gadgets. Before reaching Indore, the accused stayed in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata also. Earlier, he used to sell antique currency and towels on footpath, but later he decided to dupe people to become a rich man. He had prepared stamp and seal to create a fake identity card of CBI.

Accused Shahabuddin Malik hails from Hoogly district in West Bengal and was staying in Koyla Bakhal and was working in Sarafa Market as a goldsmith. He told the police that Vikram Goswami told him that he is a CBI officer and was searching for Rice Pulling. Goswami told him that earlier he had supplied RP to Indian Government and those who invested money in RP, will get huge amount in return.

On the instruction of Goswami, Shahbuddin started contacting people and told them to invest in RP to get a return of more than Rs 1 crore. They took Rs 27000 from the people in the name of government license and other formalities. To give their scheme an air of legitimacy, the accused informed the people that their forms would be rejected if any criminal record was found during police verification, though their money would be returned.