Indore: Fake advocate’s bail application rejected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court on Monday rejected the bail application of a man who was caught by the advocates last year in December when he appeared in the courtroom posing as an advocate.

President of Indore Bar Association Gopal Kacholia said advocates Upendra Ujjwal Phanse, Arpit Verma, and Atul Trivedi caught the fake advocate, Shivam Raghuvanshi, and handed him over to the MG Road police station. A case under sections 420, 416, 417, 467 and 468 of IPC was registered against him.

On Monday, his bail application was moved in the court. Objecting to it, the Bar Association advocate argued that the accused who has a criminal record had committed a heinous crime of posing as an advocate and appearing in a court with forged documents.

When he appeared before the court, he was unable to present the case properly, which aroused suspicion. When two advocates, Ujjwal Fanse and Arpit Verma, who were present in the court, asked him about his documents he tried to flee but was caught and handed over to the police. Police said preliminary investigations showed that the accused had forged documents to pass himself off as an advocate. He had even taken money from a few clients.