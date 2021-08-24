Indore: Failing to get admission to college, girl ends life

Indore: A 20-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her home in the Banganga area on Monday evening. She was under depression as she had failed to get admission to a government college. A suicide note was also recovered in which she mentioned her problem. The police are investigating the case further.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Jyoti Jain, a resident of the Badal ka Bhatta area, under Banganga police station jurisdiction. She was found hanging from the ceiling by one of her family members around 6.30 pm. She was rushed to hospital, but it was too late. The statements of her family members are being taken down by the police to ascertain the reason for her suicide.

Brother Pankaj said Jyoti had passed her Class XII last year and she was trying to gain admission to the New GDC College in the city, which she failed to do. She had applied on August 21 for admission to the first year. After she failed to get admission to the college, she was under severe depression, although her family tried to console her. They urged her to apply once more, but she was so stressed that she, apparently, took such an extreme step. Reportedly, she failed to get admission to the college as she had fared poorly in her Class XII examination.

The police said that, in her suicide note, she apologised to her father and mentioned why she was taking the extreme step.

