Indore: CA aspirant girl commits suicide

Indore: A CA aspirant girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her residence in Annapurna area on Sunday. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot. But police said that she was upset after her second attempt at cracking the competitive exam did not go well.

The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Divya Bholanda, a resident of Indralok Nagar. She was found hanging by one of her family members after that she was rushed to the hospital but she could not be saved. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

Investigating officer SI Neelmani Thakur from Annapurna police station said that a suicide note was also recovered from the spot but she didn’t mention the reason for her taking such an extreme step. She only wrote ‘Sorry mummy and papa’ in the note.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Divya was preparing for Chartered Accountant examination and it was her second attempt. She feared that her second attempt was also spoiled due to which she was upset. Possibly, she took such an extreme step over the same. The statements of her parents are being taken.

SI Neelmani said that Divya’s father left to attend a marriage function at around 8 am when he talked with Divya she didn’t reveal any of her problems. After that she committed suicide.