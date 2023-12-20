Indore: Failed BEd Students Seek Review Result, Fear Missing PG Bus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BEd fourth-semester students, who had taken provisional admission to PG courses but failed to clear the two-year degree course, fear that their admission in the masters’ degree programmes will stand cancelled if the review of their answer sheets does not help them clear the UG exam.

A group of students, who flunked the BEd fourth-semester exams, reached the university and sought review results at the earliest. The university had lately declared BEd fourth-semester exam results in which the pass percentage stood at just 22.73.

Out of 6,338 students in the fourth-semester, only 1,440 got through the exams. A total of 3,647 students got ATKT, whereas around 1,200 failed. The results of 91 students have been withheld.

Irked by poor results, some students had created a ruckus on the RNT Marg campus of the DAVV even as college directors had met university officers and expressed their displeasure over the exam outcome, recently. The university officers had assured them of doing a sample review of randomly picked answer books. “If significant deviation is found in the main and review results, answer books will be re-evaluated,” the college directors were told.

Many students, who had taken provisional admission to PG courses, fear that the BEd results may dash their PG dream.

Students can’t do two regular degrees at the same time. So BEd students, who had taken admission to PG courses based on their old UG degree, either have to leave the teacher education course to pursue PG or vice versa.

As it is difficult, the students made a beeline for DAVV requesting to deliver reviewed results as PG first semester exams are round the corner. The university is likely to hold PG first semester exams in January.