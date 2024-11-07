Indore: Factory Sealed For Groundwater Contamination

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A factory was sealed and fined for polluting groundwater following a joint inspection by Indore Municipal Corporation and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB). The factory, which is located in Khatipura Agarwal Compound, was found to be illegally discharging hazardous chemicals into the water supply causing environmental damage.

The inspection team comprising MPPCB scientist RM Gamd along with key municipal staff including Zone 5 sub-engineer Mayank Panwar discovered that the factory had been discharging hydrochloric acid into an unregulated pit behind the facility.

The acid used in the cleaning process of iron shear equipment was contaminating the surrounding groundwater. Upon inspection, it was also discovered that the factory was operating without a valid municipal licence or the required business licence.

The officials noted that there were no proper disposal mechanisms for the hazardous chemical waste, a violation of both environmental and public health regulations. A legal sample of the contaminated groundwater was collected by the MPPCB team, confirming the harmful effects of the pollution.

In response, officials imposed a spot fine of Rs 10000 on the factory and took immediate steps to seal the premises. Factory owner Sagar Singh Base was present during the proceedings.