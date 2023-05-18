Indore: Factory owner booked for raping woman on marriage promise

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A factory owner was booked for allegedly raping a divorced woman on the promise of marriage in Chhatripura area, police said on Wednesday.

The woman alleged that the accused also threatened that he would circulate her objectionable video on social media. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

SI Neelmani Thakur from Chhatripura police station said that a case has been registered against Mehul Katariya on the complaint of a 38-year-old divorced woman. She stated in her complaint that she met the accused during the lockdown and the accused assured her that he would marry her after taking divorce from his wife.

After that, the accused made physical relations with the woman and also took her objectionable video. Then, he started blackmailing the woman that he would circulate the objectionable video and repeatedly raped her. The woman informed the police that the accused later refused to marry her.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376, 323, and 294 of the IPC. Police said that the accused runs a factory in the city.