Indore: Eyeing A++ Grade, Holkar College Undergoes ‘NAAC Test’ From Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government Holkar Science College, the biggest science college in the state, is going to face assessment of standards by a peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) from Tuesday. The college, currently holding a Grade A accreditation, is expecting the outcome of this evaluation, which could potentially elevate its status to an Grade A+ or Grade A++.

Led by chairman Dr A Balasubramaniam, the three-member peer team, including Dr Simmi Farhat Baser and Dr Devendra Burghate, will meticulously assess various criteria, scrutinising the college’s academic, infrastructural and research accomplishments.

The grading system hinges on the college's performance across seven key parameters, with insiders revealing that scoring well on 40 out of 56 points is the threshold for achieving the esteemed Grade A++ status. For the Grade A+ status, the college must secure at least 30 to 35 points higher than the minimum requirements.

Principal Dr Suresh Silawat emphasised the extensive preparations undertaken over the last six months, expressing confidence in the college's performance, citing scores between 38 and 43 points in the pre-inspection self-assessment.

The evaluation comes with a significant challenge for the college – the aspiration for autonomous status, coupled with achieving the highest B plus grade, sets a distinct bar, distinguishing it from other colleges in the region.

Director of college development council at DAVV, Dr Rajiv Dixit highlighted the strides made in infrastructure and research at the college over the past three to four years, paving the way for a potential Grade A++ status. However, he cautioned that meeting the high standards in all seven criteria poses a formidable challenge.

With the results shaping up to be a turning point for the college, the entire city awaits the verdict on whether the college can secure the coveted Grade A++ status, setting a new benchmark for academic excellence in the region.