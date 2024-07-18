Indore: Extra General Coaches To Be Installed In 26 City-Bound Trains | Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Railways is committed to providing comfortable travel to its passengers. For their convenience, the number of general class coaches is being increased in 26 important long distance trains originating from the city or nearby railway stations. According to Pradeep Sharma, Senior Public Relations Officer of Ratlam Division, general class coaches will be installed from different dates.

-22911 Indore Howrah Express to add 02 general coaches from November 12.

-22912 Howrah Indore Express to add 02 general coaches from November 14.

-19313 Indore Patna Express to add 02 general coaches from November 11.

-19314 Patna Indore Express to add 02 general coaches from November 13.

-19321 Indore Patna Express to add 02 general coaches from November 12.

-19322 Patna Indore Express to add 02 general coaches from November 18.

-19325 Indore Amritsar Express to add 02 general coaches from November 12.

-19326 Amritsar Indore Express to add 02 general coaches from November 14.

-19307 Indore Una Himachal Express to add 02 general coaches from November 14.

-19308 Una Indore Himachal Express to add 02 general coaches from November 15.

-22941 Indore- Udhampur Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Express to add 2 general coaches from November 11.

Read Also Indore: Congress Leader Fumes Against Party Leaders For Welcoming Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya

-22942 Udhampur Indore Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Express to have 2 general coaches from November 13.

-12913 Indore Nagpur Express to have 2 general coaches from November 17.

-12914 Nagpur Indore Express to have 02 general coaches from November 18.

-20936 Indore Gandhidham Express to have 02 general coaches from November 17.

-20935 Gandhidham Indore Express to have 02 general coaches from November 18.

-22192 Jabalpur Indore Express to have two sleepers, one general and one SLR coach from November 11.

-22191 Indore Jabalpur Express to have two sleepers, one general and one SLR coach from November 12.

-20413 Varanasi Indore Express with 3 sleeper class coaches from November 12.

-20414 Indore Varanasi Express with 3 sleeper class coaches from November 13.

-20415 Varanasi Indore Express to have 3 sleeper class coaches from November 10.

-20416 Indore Varanasi Express to have 3 sleeper class coaches from November 13.

-14310 Yoganagari Rishikesh Laxmibai Nagar Express to have 2 general coaches from November 26.

-14309 Laxmibai Nagar Yoganagari Rishikesh Express to have 2 general coaches from November 27.

-14317 Yoganagari Rishikesh Laxmibai Nagar Express to have 2 general coaches from November 23.

-14318 Laxmibai Nagar Yoganagari Rishikesh Express to have 2 general coaches from November 22.