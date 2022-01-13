Indore: Extra coaches added to four pairs of trains

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Railways has added extra coaches to 4 pairs of trains starting from the city and Mhow temporarily keeping in mind the extra rush of passengers.

The trains are Avantika, Malwa, Kamackhya and Nagpur.

According to official information, on train No. 12961/12962 Mumbai Central-Indore-Mumbai Central Avantika Express, an AC-II class extra coach will be added from January 16 to February 18.

On Dr Ambedkar Nagar Shrimata Vaishnodevi train No. 12919, from January 15 to February 18, one AC-II Class coach will be added. On train No. 12923/12924 Mhow-Nagpur-Mhow, an additional AC-II Class coach will be added from January 16 to February 18. On train No. 19305/19306 Mhow-Kamakhya-Mhow, too, an additional second AC coach will be added from January 20 to February 19.

