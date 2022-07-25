Indore: Externed accused arrested in city

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A criminal, who was externed from the district for his involvement in the criminal activities, was arrested for violating the order on Sunday.

According to an officer, information was received that the accused named Monu alias Vishnu, who was externed a month ago, was seen near Kushwah Nagar Square.

The Crime Branch and Banganga police station staff reached the spot and arrested the accused from there. Accused Monu is a listed criminal of the area. He has 17 cases registered against him.

Due to his criminal activities, the district magistrate had ordered his externment from the district in June but the accused was still in the city and he violated the DM’s order. Further action is being taken against the accused.