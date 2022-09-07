Indore: Extensive preparations made for Anant Chaturdashi procession

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Extensive preparations have been made by the district administration, police and the various akharas for taking out the traditional Anant Chaturdashi procession smoothly, on Saturday.

This year, 12 tableaus on various themes are taking part in the procession.

A meeting of all the stakeholders was organised in the meeting hall of AICTSL on Tuesday to iron out the details. Among those present were police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, collector Manish Singh, additional commissioner of police Manish Kapuria, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, additional collector Pawan Jain and officials of several other concerned departments.

Collector Singh directed that the operators of all the tableaus should ensure that the akharas participate in the ceremony with their designated tableaus. He said no akhara would be allowed to join the procession in the middle and the order of the tableaus would be maintained throughout the procession. He said it will be the responsibility of all the organisers to fully follow the guidelines issued by the administration. They should not unnecessarily delay the tableau for any reason, and keep on moving.

The collector informed that the entire road along the procession route has been repaired.

Strict arrangements made to maintain law & order

Commissioner of police Mishra informed that strict arrangements have been made to maintain law and order during the procession. He said that nodal officers of the police department have been appointed along with the tableaus so that they can be contacted immediately in case of any problems.

Sequence of the tableaus

Giving information about the sequence of the tableaus, additional collector Pawan Jain said that the sequence of the tableaus in the procession would be 1. Khajrana Ganesh Temple, 2. Indore Development Authority, 3. Municipal Corporation, 4. Hope Textile (Bhandari Mill), 5. Kalyan Mill, 6. Malwa Mill, 7. Hukumchand Mill, 8. Swadeshi Mill, 9. Rajkumar Mill, 10. Sputnik Tutorial Academy, 11. Jai Harsiddhi Maa Seva Samiti, 12. Shree Shastri Corner Youth Club.