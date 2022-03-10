Indore: Exports from state to UAE to be promoted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement signed between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to promote exports from the state to that country, exporters will be informed about the nitty-gritty of exports and how exports can be made easily under the agreement.

A workshop is being organised jointly by the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries of India (ASSOCHAM) and in collaboration with the Indore Management Association (IMA); Madhya Pradesh Textile Mills’ Association; Association of Industries, Madhya Pradesh; Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries; and Malwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at Hotel Marriott on March 14. The subject of the workshop is ‘Business Opportunities at Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone’.

Akhilesh Rathi, vice-chairman, Assocham, Madhya Pradesh State Development Council, said “a lot of work is done in the fields of textiles, shoes, sporting goods, leather, engineering products and pharma products in Madhya Pradesh and also exports. In such a situation, with the aim of taking full advantage of the free-trade agreement and expanding our business, this programme is being organised in which we’ll be inviting all the prominent industrialists and businessmen of the region who want to start their business in Dubai or the UAE. The businessmen will be supported by our organisation to start their businesses in Dubai and their queries and problems will be resolved.

The programme will talk about business and investment opportunities in the UAE, as well as make people aware of the benefits of tax-free zones in the UAE. Apart from this, information about the FDI rules in the UAE will be given to businessmen, besides information on how to set up their offices in the UAE.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:32 PM IST