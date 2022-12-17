Indore: Experts throw light on how to make a beautiful home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Engineer Akhilesh Jain said that designing a home according to a set prescription has a great ability to bring positive vibes.

He was addressing a session on science of vastu and radiations in harmonious interior design on the second day of IIID Showcase 2022, on Friday.

Sheetal Kapde, chairperson of IIID, shared that Shailesh Manke bagged special attention on the show’s second day for his workshop on Kirigami 3D paper art.

City based architect Sachin Khandelwal emphasised on stone furniture and said it is preferred for those who like to spend quality time in the home garden, swimming pool and lawn area.

Meanwhile, Harsh Gupta spoke about home theatres and said that people prefer big PV showpieces to beautify their home’s landscapes. Also, artistic furniture inspired by nature is being designed in different shapes, colour and texture to complement the house's theme.

Architect Punit Pande presented his project on ‘Office Interior- from perception to identity ‘ and suggested interior designers to write their client’s wishes on paper and work towards fulfilling their client’s dream of an ideal home.