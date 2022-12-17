e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: ADPO exam on scheduled date, petition challenging syllabus withdrawn

Indore: ADPO exam on scheduled date, petition challenging syllabus withdrawn

-Over 20000 candidates take exam in four divisions

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Exam-2021 will be held on the scheduled date of December 18 as the petition challenging the change in exam syllabus was withdrawn.

Some lawyers were opposing the change in the syllabus of exams after the process for filling ADPO posts was started. A petition was also moved in High Court against the change in syllabus. This led to confusion among students about whether the exam will be held on time or not.

With the petition withdrawing the petition, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission announced the date for holding the examination.

According to MPPSC, there will be a selection test for ADPO from 12 noon to 3 pm on December 18. A total of 55 centres have been set up for the exam which will be held at four divisional viz Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

A total of 20,644 candidates will take the exam at these centres. The maximum number of 6159 candidates will appear in the examination from the centres in Indore followed by 5108 candidates from centres in Jabalpur and 5036 candidates from the centres of Gwalior. In Bhopal, a total of 4341 candidates will take the exam.  

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz of December 16: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Blame the depression over Arabian Sea for rise in temperature

Indore: Blame the depression over Arabian Sea for rise in temperature

Indore: Experts throw light on how to make a beautiful home

Indore: Experts throw light on how to make a beautiful home

Indore: Five youths caught for creating ruckus on BRTS

Indore: Five youths caught for creating ruckus on BRTS

Indore: Training programme to improve Dial-100 service

Indore: Training programme to improve Dial-100 service

Indore: Five held for betting, Rs 25K, 11 mobiles seized

Indore: Five held for betting, Rs 25K, 11 mobiles seized