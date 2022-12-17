Indore: ADPO exam on scheduled date, petition challenging syllabus withdrawn

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Exam-2021 will be held on the scheduled date of December 18 as the petition challenging the change in exam syllabus was withdrawn.

Some lawyers were opposing the change in the syllabus of exams after the process for filling ADPO posts was started. A petition was also moved in High Court against the change in syllabus. This led to confusion among students about whether the exam will be held on time or not.

With the petition withdrawing the petition, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission announced the date for holding the examination.

According to MPPSC, there will be a selection test for ADPO from 12 noon to 3 pm on December 18. A total of 55 centres have been set up for the exam which will be held at four divisional viz Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

A total of 20,644 candidates will take the exam at these centres. The maximum number of 6159 candidates will appear in the examination from the centres in Indore followed by 5108 candidates from centres in Jabalpur and 5036 candidates from the centres of Gwalior. In Bhopal, a total of 4341 candidates will take the exam.