Indore: Expert shares secret of beekeeping with farmers

Indore



Promoting beekeeping for better flora and educating farmers across the state in a free seminar, one of the premier organic farmers and beekeeper Govind Singh shared his expertise.

The two-day free seminar was held at a farm in Sanawadiya over the weekend. During the workshop, Singh said, “We need to understand that bees are the very root of our lives, and as Albert Einstein said ‘If the bee disappeared off the surface of the globe then man would only have four years left to live’.”

He added that an incredible 84% of crops grown for human consumption relies on bees. “They are necessary to pollinate them to increase their yields and quality, so if you start keeping bees, you can expect better yield,” Singh said.

He showed them bees and participants were amazed to hold bees safely in their hands. “It is quite affordable and easy to have bees, you will need a bee box setup, some bees to start with, beekeeping suit, plus gloves, smoker and a hive tool,” Singh said.

Further, the technique and process of cold press oil ‘Kachi Ghani’ oil was explained to the participants. “Most farmers struggle to sell their crops when the crop is discoloured or not perfect, so instead, you can use this technique, take out oil and sell that,” Singh said.

Nikky Surekha, an organic farmer, shared his experiences and techniques of farming without pesticides. There were participants from all over Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

A female cowshed owner Shweta Sharma said, “We can live well if we learn to live in sync with nature and it is wonderful to meet the mentors here, who are willing to share their knowledge and help the world.”





(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:38 AM IST