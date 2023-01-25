Indore: ‘Expedite amenities at illegal colonies’

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma has instructed all collectors of Indore division to complete the step-by-step process of legalizing illegal colonies as per the government’s announcement. It is the intention of the government that all arrangements for roads, electricity, and drinking water should be ensured in these colonies for the convenience of the residents.

“Get the work done following the rules,” divisional commissioner, Dr Sharma said at the collector’s conference held on Wednesday through video conferencing. He also reviewed the work going on in various districts. The law-and-order situation regarding the upcoming festivals was also reviewed in the meeting. Instructions were also given to the collectors and superintendents of police of various districts to work in a planned manner for road safety in rural areas.

Inspector-general of police, Indore rural, Rakesh Gupta, DIG

Chandrashekhar Solanki, collector Indore Dr Ilayaraja T, SP rural, BS Virde and other officers were present. While discussing road safety, IG Gupta said that speed breakers should be made compulsorily on rural roads meeting highways. Along with this, bikers should be alerted to the usage of helmets.

Dr Sharma reviewed the settlement of other revenue cases including renaming, partition and demarcation in Indore division. He also reviewed the redressal of the cases registered under the CM Helpline. It was told in the meeting that the PESA Act is being implemented effectively in the Indore division. 4309 gram sabhas have been formed in Indore division.

