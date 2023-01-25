Indore: Aadhaar card over 10 yrs? Need to update details

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district e-governance society has asked people with 10 years or more old Aadhar cards to update the same. According to the guidelines issued by the Centre Government of India and UIDAI, people with Aadhaar cards more than 10 years old need to update the vital document with their proof of address and proof of identity.

This was informed at the meeting of the district Aadhaar monitoring committee held at the collector’s office. The meeting was attended by the district manager e-governance, Ankita Porwal, programme officer, women and child development, Ramnivas Budhauliya, assistant director education, Narendra Jain, CSC coordinator Arvind Verma and Rishabh Jaiswal, representative of India Post Payment Bank, Kritika Arora, UIDAI. The nominated representative, state project manager, Niket Dewan, was also present.

Dewan said in order to take advantage of various government schemes and services, it is necessary to update the Aadhaar data with latest personal details. There should be no inconvenience in Aadhaar authentication and verification. He also said Aadhaar must be made for children between 0 to 5 years of age. In the meeting, various topics related to Aadhaar were discussed by the e-governance officers and necessary suggestions were given for the smooth operation of Aadhaar in the district.

