Indore: ‘Declare 14 registries null & void’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district Cooperative Department has filed a claim in a civil court to declare null and void 14 registries executed illegally by the former president of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Housing Cooperative Society.

Altogether, 10.75 acres of land located in Bhamori Dubey village of Indore Tehsil was given on lease by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation to the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and Employees’ Housing Cooperative Society Maryadit on the condition that the society will avail the plots only to the employees of the State Insurance Corporation as its members. But in violation of the above, 14 plots were sold by the former president of the society, Suresh Kumar Vasudev Trivedi, to such persons who were never employees of the State Insurance Corporation. On the basis of the facts found certified in the investigation, under the direction of collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T, instructions were given to the administrator of the society to cancel the registries of 14 such plots by the deputy commissioner Cooperative, Madan Gajbhiye.

CIVIL SUIT

In compliance with the given instructions, the society’s administrator and audit officer, GS Parihar, has filed civil suit cases in the civil court for cancellation of the registry of the plots of the concerned persons.

CASES FILED

The persons against whom the civil cases have been filed to cancel the registries of their plots include Manish Pokle, Kamal Sen, Sagar Tiwari, Vishakha Subedar, Vishal Chaukse, Ankit Sabu, Disha daughter of Ramesh, Sangeeta wife of Ramesh, Gaurav Joshi, Shraddha Sen, Ankit Joshi, Narendra Sharma and Gaurav Sahu. A plot was sold illegally to Rakesh Sen by the former president Trivedi and the said plot has been sold by Rakesh Sen to Sapna Sharma. Case is being presented for cancellation of both the above registries.