Indore: Expanded food court of Khajrana Temple to seat 500

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The capacity of the food court at the Khjanara temple is being expanded with an aim of increasing the number of devotees who can consume food (Prasad) within the premises of the temple.

Currently, the capacity of the food court is 160 people and after expansion, the capacity would increase to around 500.

The food court of the temple is managed by donations of the members and devotees where people can consume the holy feast prepared by temple authorities.

" The food court is being built near the place where the grain area has been built and will have a capacity to seat 500 people at a time. The food court will be two-storied,” said, Pt Ashok Bhatt.

The expanded food court is expected to ease the problem of overcrowding. The temple association has created a system whereby devotees who aspire to consume maha prasad on a particular day can book an appointment for that day by depositing a certain amount of money.