Indore: Excise team nabs man after chase, 10 boxes of liquor seized

A team of State excise department managed to nab a man who was carrying liquor in a car following a long chase on Saturday. He was carrying 10 boxes of English and country-made liquor. His vehicle was also seized.

According to assistant excise commissioner Raj Narayan Soni, the teams of excise department had been deployed on the borders of Indore district to prevent smuggling of liquor from adjoining districts. A team from Palasia Circle and Internal Circle Number 2 reached Navda Panth road where the teams found that a person on seeing the excise team speeded up his car to escape. On suspicion, the excise team chased the car and after a long chase managed to stop the car on the bridge near Navda Panth village. On searching, they found the liquor boxes and arrested the man, identified as Pankaj.

Soni said that excise sub inspectors Meera Singh and Manohar and their staff Satyen and Tarun were instrumental in nabbing the accused.

Youth taking beer in scooter caught

Another team of Excise department caught a man with 12 beer bottles on Bypass Road. The team stopped the youth on an Activa scooter and found 12 bottles of beer kept in the scooter's dickey. The accused, Chetan of Mahalaxmi Nagar, was booked under Section 34 (1) of Excise Act. He was carrying the liquor to the city from Dewas. A man named Zahid was also caught with English liquor at Semliya Chau village on Dewas district border. He was also booked under relevant sections of Excise Act