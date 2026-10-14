Indore Excise Revenue Jumps 22.87% To ₹1,175.47 Crore In April–September 2026, Collector Orders Liquor Crackdown | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma directed the excise department to intensify action against illegal transportation, sale and storage of liquor during a district-level review meeting on Tuesday.

He instructed officials to strengthen enforcement drives, regularly monitor departmental activities and take strict action against violators.

Officials informed the meeting that excise revenue reached Rs 1,175.47 crore between April and September 2026, against Rs 956.66 crore during the corresponding period last year, registering 22.87% growth.

The annual revenue target for 2026-27 is Rs 2,431.07 crore, of which 48.35% was achieved by September-end. Between April 1 and September 30, teams inspected all 173 composite liquor shops in the district and registered 3,137 cases involving irregularities.

Of these, 2,354 cases were resolved, attracting penalties totalling Rs 33.24 lakh, while proceedings in 746 cases remained pending.

Officials also registered 37 cases involving liquor sales below the prescribed minimum sale price or above the maximum retail price.

Penalties of Rs 92.23 lakh were imposed in 26 cases, while 11 remained pending. The total penalty could reach Rs 1.17 crore. Overall, penalties of Rs 1.25 crore were imposed in 2,380 resolved cases.

Between April 1 and Oct 12, the department took action in 4,173 illegal liquor cases, seizing 34,275 litres of liquor and 76,071 kg of 'mahua lahan', a raw material used to prepare country liquor.

The seized liquor and other material were valued at Rs 2.66 crore. Officials also confiscated 98 vehicles worth approximately Rs 1.72 crore, taking the total estimated value of seizures to Rs 4.39 crore.

Verma directed officials to maintain continuous surveillance against illegal liquor production, transportation, sale and storage and ensure strict action against offenders.

Assistant excise commissioner Abhishek Tiwari and other departmental officials attended the meeting.