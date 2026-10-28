Indore Excise Department Seizes Liquor Worth ₹3 Crore From Devguradia Godown, 3,000 Boxes Recovered From Two Containers | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state excise department seized foreign-made Indian liquor worth around Rs 3 crore from a godown in the city's Devguradia area on Tuesday evening. Around 3,000 boxes of liquor were recovered from two containers parked inside the premises.

Acting on directions from collector Shivam Verma and assistant excise commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, a team led by deputy excise controller Manoj Agrawal raided the godown and seized the liquor. No driver or other person connected with the consignment was found at the spot.

According to sources, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) team reached the premises after receiving information about illegal pan masala storage. Officials reportedly recovered some pan masala from the godown. During the inspection, they checked two containers parked there and found a large quantity of foreign liquor inside.

The DGGI officials subsequently informed the excise department, which took possession of the liquor. Sources said the watchman on the premises claimed he did not know who owned the stock, as he had been hired only a few days earlier.

The officials videographed the premises and the seized stock before completing the seizure procedure. The absence of the drivers and anyone claiming responsibility for the consignment raised questions about the liquor's ownership and intended destination.

The excise department is expected to investigate the consignment's source, its intended destination, and the people responsible for storing it at the godown. Officials said that the liquor was manufactured in Uttarakhand. Further investigation is underway on suspicion of spurious liquor.

Excise team registers cases against six highway dhabas

In another action, the excise officials registered cases against six dhabas and seized 65 bottles of country-made and foreign liquor during a drive against illegal liquor storage and sale on Monday. The team also intensively checked suspicious trucks, containers and tankers on the highway between Rau and Mhow's Manpur area.

The team inspected Mahakal Dhaba, Maa Bhagwati Restaurant and Dhaba, Thakur Shri Dhaba, Baba Dhaba, Rajput Dhaba and Jai Maa Kali Dhaba. Deputy excise controller Agrawal said the excise team also checked suspicious trucks, containers and tankers moving along the highway to prevent illegal liquor transport and detect other irregularities.