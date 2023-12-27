Indore: Ex-Boyfriend Gets Jealous, Stabs Minor Boy For Talking With Girl |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An extra possessive ex-boyfriend of a girl attacked a 17-year-old school student with a knife merely because he talked with the girl. The victim received knife injuries on his thigh and on his hand. The accused was arrested and further investigation is underway.

According to Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni, the incident happened at the girl’s flat in Mahalaxmi Nagar area of the city. The minor student named Monu (name changed) has lodged a complaint that he had gone to meet a girl who is his friend at her place on Monday.

He was talking with her when the accused named Neeraj Bangare, a resident of Azad Nagar area came there and started an argument with him for talking with the girl. Later, he threatened and attacked Monu with an intention to kill him.

However, Monu somehow saved himself but received knife injuries on his thigh and on one hand. The complainant informed the police that Neeraj is the girl’s ex-boyfriend and he did not want her to talk with anyone. When the girl tried to intervene and cried out for help the accused managed to flee from there.

The girl informed her family members and later took Monu to the hospital. After first aid, Monu lodged a complaint against the accused. A case under section 307 of the IPC has been registered and he was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

Four youth booked for attacking girl, damaging car

Tilak Nagar police registered a case against four youths for attacking a girl and damaging her friend’s car. The girl alleged that one of the accused banged her head into the wall.

According to the police, the 22-year-old girl has lodged a complaint that her three friends had come to her place to meet her on Monday when accused Harsh along with his three friends too came there and started an argument with her.

He questioned her for talking with a youth with whom she had posted photos on social media. Harsh later injured one of her legs with a bottle and banged her head against a wall while his friends damaged the car of the girl's friend parked outside her house. The police are searching for the accused.