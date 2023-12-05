Indore: EVMs Placed Back In Warehouse

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the completion of counting the EVMs have been put back into the Warehouse and the Nehru stadium will be cleaned thoroughly soon and will be made playworthy again in a few days. This is the first time that such quick action for cleaning the stadium is being taken.

On the initiative of collector Ilayaraja T, Nehru Stadium will soon be returned to the players for their convenience. The Nehru Stadium was used for various arrangements and activities of Assembly elections. Material for voting were distributed from this stadium on 16th November and the counting of votes was completed on 3rd December.

On the initiative of collector Dr. Ilayaraja, the work of vacating the stadium was started immediately after the end of vote counting on December 3. By night, all the EVMs and other related materials from the strong room were safely transported to the EVM warehouse located near the Collector's office under tight security. Some other material were also vacated on Monday and other rooms will also be vacated. Efforts are being made by the district administration to return the Nehru Stadium to the same condition in which it was taken, after repairing and maintenance.