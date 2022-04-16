Indore: Every business, profession, art, needs management

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): We need ‘Management’ in every aspect of our life. The success of every business organisations, any kind of profession, art or skill needs management to achieve desired results. Even when we work at home, we implement various management concepts that we studied or know consciously or subconsciously to run the home successfully.



Chartered accountant Ishani Maheshwari, Life and Mindset Trainer said this while addressing a HR Forum Meet organised by Indore Management Association.



She said that since the technological changes & inventions are the lifeblood for any kind of human progress, these management tenets or principles need to be updated. There is a need to rework and redefined & make it most compatible with the environment under which we live today.



She said that we have been taught many models on Time Management, productivity, manager-subordinate relationship, customer satisfaction etc. These principles were made when people in the history ofmanagement had an altogether different experience & environment, based on which they were framed & calibrated for the future. But these concepts have not realised or failed to take into account some serious structural changes that took place in conducting business since last decade.



There was always the same time we had since our birth but we needed concept of Time management because we fail to organise our priorities.

Actually lack of time is nothing but lack of priorities. We misunderstood the difference between being efficient & being effective at our work. And irony is, being efficient without regard to effectiveness is the default mode of the universe. We spend huge time on long term planning, projections, lengthy reports that were never read or pondered on.



Business world is full of this litter of documents. But plans more than a few pages long just wind up as fossils in your cabinet. Our goal should be to find out inefficiencies so that we eliminate them & find our strengths to multiply them. Being selective is the path to being productive. Multi-tasking, work-life balance etc. & various business cultural myths have been blindly followed. People have been deferring their potential by pursuing obsolete management beliefs.



If we desire 10X exponential growth, we have to adapt 10X thinking & take 10X actions. Massive thinking & massive actions are only possible when we are fed with right & updated managements tenets & conventions that comprehends today's complex business environment.

These redefined principles manifests every manager’s, professional or home maker's true potential to navigate swiftly in all kinds of challenges known or unknown.

