Indore: Even after 1 month of scrutiny, MGM Medical College fails to release eligible candidates’ list

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The lack of nursing staff is a major issue in colleges associated with Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College as the recruitment of nursing staff has been pending for the past one year. Moreover, about 60 of them have been waiting to get the results of the scrutiny for more than a month and so is the committee of Super Speciality Hospital to select nurses for the work.

An examination was organised by MGM Medical College for recruitment of nurses to 300 posts in August 2021. What irks the aspirants is that the results of the scrutiny have not been released even when the scrutiny was done on July 12, 2022.

“The eligibility of the examination remains for a year and it will expire after August 31. The delay in the results of the scrutiny will affect the chances of recruitment of the candidates as they will have to sit for the examination again after the expiry date,” sources said.

Meanwhile, the recruitment committee of the hospital has also written to the committee responsible for scrutiny as they have got orders from the higher authorities to complete the process as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said the process of selection had been completed and the list of the selected candidates would be released soon.

— Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of MGM Medical College

No relief for paramedical course diploma students

Diploma students in paramedical courses are facing trouble due to the delay in announcement of their results. However, officials of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University said that online evaluation is going on and the results will be released soon. The examination of the students was conducted in January 2022.