Indore: Errant pubs and bars will be sealed, says Collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pubs and bars found grossly violating norms by serving liquor to youths below 18 years of age will be sealed, collector Manish Singh told the media after a joint action carried out by the district administration and excise department against three pubs on Friday. He was speaking after holding a meeting with the operators of the traditional ger taken out on Rangpanchami.

Singh said that FL2 and FL3-licensed pubs and bars would be sealed if complaints were received that bthey were allowing entry to children below 18 years of age, non-adherence to protocols or non-compliance with timings. He said action would be taken to seal pubs and bars which remain open till late in the night.

Expressing concern, Singh said values should be inculcated in young children who are our future and that entertainment should not be such that the younger generation goes astray. He said action was being taken to seal pubs and bars only after getting them checked.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:00 AM IST