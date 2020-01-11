Indore: EPFO Comm urges employees to get UAN

Indore: Amardeep Mishra, commissioner Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), has advised employees to register their EPFO account online, and get their Universal Access Number (UAN). By doing so, they would be able to retain the same PF account even if they change jobs.

Mishra was addressing a camp organised by EPFO at its regional office on Race Course Road on Friday to resolve the EPFO related problems. Mishra inform about the nitty-gritty of PF to the camp visitors. He said that in the private sector, employees keep changing their jobs, and they open multiple PF accounts, which becomes a major problem when it comes to withdrawing money.

He said the role of employers is crucial as they can register the old PF account of the employees online and generate Universal Access Number (UAN).

Earlier, teachers of some private schools had reached the camp complaining that while their portion of PF was being deduced, the employer was not putting in his share. Mishra said action would be taken against such employers in accordance to the rules.