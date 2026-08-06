Indore EOW Unearths Disproportionate Assets During Raid On MY Hospital Pharmacist | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided the residence of a pharmacist posted at Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital on Wednesday, allegedly uncovering assets 108% disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Acting on a tip-off, the EOW searched the residence of Rakesh Gorkhe, who is suspected of amassing wealth beyond his known income by allegedly misusing his official position and indulging in irregularities involving government medicine stocks.

The preliminary investigation found that Gorkhe earned a legitimate income of Rs 1.11 crore during the check period. However, the assets acquired by him were valued at around Rs 2.13 crore, about 108% higher than his known sources of income.

Officials said they had received a complaint alleging that Gorkhe amassed disproportionate assets through corrupt practices while handling government medicine stocks.

Properties identified during raid

The EOW has so far identified the following assets allegedly purchased by Gorkhe:

A two-storey house on a 1,000 sq ft plot in Vrindavan Garden, Scheme No. 140, Indore, valued at around Rs 54.89 lakh.

A 2,337 sq ft plot in Sanghvi Residency, Bicholi Mardana, Indore, worth about Rs 25.06 lakh.

A 1,571 sq ft plot in Sadguru Nandi Vihar, Badiya Keema, Indore, valued at Rs 20.78 lakh.

An 8,000 sq ft plot in Sakar NRE City, Indore, worth around Rs 78.74 lakh.

A 1,302 sq ft plot in Sahil Enclave Homes, Indore, valued at Rs 27.62 lakh.

Records showing a payment of Rs 6.7 lakh to Omaxe Developers for another plot.

Wife also a government employee

According to investigators, Gorkhe joined government service in 2007. His monthly salary rose from Rs 18,711 in 2015 to Rs 54,664 in 2025. His wife, Kirti Gorkhe, has been serving as a librarian at a government dental college since 2010 and currently draws a monthly salary of Rs 42,402.

Other findings

Investigators also found that Gorkhe allegedly failed to disclose several properties to his department, as required under service rules.

His passport revealed that he travelled to Thailand in October 2023 without obtaining mandatory departmental permission.

The expenditure incurred on the foreign trip will also form part of the investigation.

During the searches, the EOW seized documents related to all six properties, bank passbooks, property registration papers, Gorkhe's passport and Rs 1.51 lakh in cash.

The search operation was continuing till the filing of this report. The action was being carried out by an EOW team under the supervision of DSP Nandini Sharma, DSP Pritam Singh Thakur and DSP Yogendra Singh Sisodiya.