Indore Commissioner Rewards Six Policemen For Murder Case Breakthrough | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh honoured six police personnel from Central Kotwali police station for their role in solving a blind murder case.

The officers were presented with appreciation certificates and cash rewards during a weekly award programme held at the commissioner's office in Palasia on Tuesday.

The awarded team included inspector Ravindra Parashar and five other police personnel from Central Kotwali police station, who were recognised for identifying and arresting the suspects in the murder case.

Additional commissioner of police RK Singh and other senior officers also appreciated the team's work and encouraged them to continue performing with dedication.

During the programme, police officers and staff who played an important role in the 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0' anti-drug campaign were also honoured with certificates and shields.

World record certificates were presented to police training institutes, Home Guard units, police stations and Police Lines for their participation in the campaign's e-pledge record.