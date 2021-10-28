Indore: EOW raids IMC's clerk residential premises, unearths properties over Rs 1 crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sleuths of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided the residential premises of a clerk of Indore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday and dug out documents related to properties worth over Rs 1 crore, sources said.

EOW office of Indore Zone had received a complaint that the clerk Rajkumar Salvi amassed properties disproportionate to his known source of income.

The raid was conducted at Salvi’s house in Ambikapuri locality on Airport road, sources said.

The sleuths ferreted out documents related to a flat, three plots of land and bank accounts. They also found a car and three bikes.

Sources said that Salvi had registered a firm on the name of his wife. Through the firm, he had made transactions worth crores. However, he later dissolved the firm.

Deputy Superintendent to Police (DSP), Ajay Jain said that raid was continued.

“Properties over Rs 1 crore have been ferreted out so far,” said an EOW officer.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 04:28 PM IST