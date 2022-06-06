Indore: Entire district declared as silence zone

Silence Zone | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the ongoing elections to local bodies, the entire district has been declared as a silence zone. Accordingly, the use of sound amplifiers of any kind at night has been prohibited, on Monday.

The orders issued under section-18 of Madhya Pradesh Noise Control Act, 1985 to prevent disturbance of public peace due to loud noise and uncontrolled use of loudspeakers engaged in publicity work during

urban body election-2022.

Under this, the urban area and revenue border area of the district have been declared as the silence zone till 18th July 2022. Collector and district magistrate Manish Singh issued the orders under Section-18 of the Noise Control Act, 1985 on Monday. There will be a complete ban on the use of sound amplifiers in the district without the written permission of the competent authority till the stipulated date.

Under Section-2 (d) of Madhya Pradesh Noise Control Act, 1985, additional district magistrates, all sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and police officers have been authorised to give permission in the urban area and revenue limits of the district.