Green Corridor in Indore: Liver, kidneys of 52-year old brain dead man donated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a 52-year-old man gave a new lease of life to at least four people by donating his vital organs after he was declared brain dead on Sunday.

Two ‘Green Corridors’ were prepared in the city on Monday morning to transport his liver and kidney to two different hospitals from Shalby Hospital.

It was the 44th ‘Green Corridor’ in the city for speedy transportation of organs of a brain stem cell dead man

The first ‘Green Corridor’ was prepared from Shalby Hospital to Choithram Hospital at 6.08 am for transporting liver of a man while another was prepared from Shalby Hospital to CHL Hospital at 6.23 am for transporting kidney.

One kidney was transplanted to a patient in Shalby Hospital while his cornea and skin were preserved.

“Mayaram Birla of Dasoda village of Khargone was declared brain dead on Sunday. He was suffering from brain hemorrhage and was admitted to Barod Hospital initially but was shifted to Shalby Hospital for further treatment. Family members of the man had given consent to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead initially at 9.54 am and at 3.47 pm for the second time,” organ donation coordinator and Muskan Group’s Sewadar Jitu Bagani said.

An alert to National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation was also sent to prepare for the patients in waiting for donation of lungs, intestine, heart, and pancreas but it couldn’t be done due to technical reasons.