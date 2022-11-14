Indore: Ensure sufficient power supply for irrigation, minister to West Discom

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat on Sunday asked Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company officials to ensure sufficient power supply for irrigation purposes.

“The state government has directed power distribution companies to supply 10 hours of electricity daily for irrigation. The direction should be met in letter and spirit,” the minister told West Discom officials in a meeting at Residency.

He said that West Discom should take care of the electricity requirements of farmers and other consumers. “If any complaint is received, it should be resolved quickly. With this, the trust of consumers and common people will enhance in both the power company and the government,” he added.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar informed Silawat that farmers are being provided electricity for 10 hours a day and other consumers for 24 hours. “Problems are getting resolved on time and customer satisfaction is being given special attention,” he told the minister.

West Discom chief engineer Puneet Dubey, superintending engineer Dr DN Sharma, and others were present.