Indore: Ensure rail & rail connectivity to new mandi, demand Traders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed Krishi Upaj Mandi in Kailod village will be a model for the country, said officials at a meeting held to discuss the modalities of the mandi.

Traders suggested that it should have both road and rail connectivity.

Water Resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Malini Gaur, MLA Ramesh Mendola, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, collector Manish Singh and other public representatives, mandi traders associated with the market and officials of the concerned departments were present.

Collector Singh informed that the construction of Smart Mandi is proposed by shifting the mandi from Chhawani to Kailod. He informed that the mandi is being built over 104 acres.

During his short stay in the city on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed that the Smart Mandi being built should be constructed in the best possible manner and it should be made the best mandi of the country.

He had directed that suggestions should also be obtained from all concerned traders in this regard. It is in this context that today's meeting was organised.

Suggestions were received from all concerned traders in the meeting. The traders said that apart from road and rail connectivity, there should be

warehousing and cold storage arrangements facilities.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that consultants have been appointed for better development of the mandi. He said to provide better connectivity to Krishi Mandi, efforts are also being made to set up a logistics hub near it.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:45 AM IST