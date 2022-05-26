Indore: Engineering services exam on July 3

MPPSC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), which had postponed state engineering services exam-2021 scheduled for May 22 after Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the Commission to permit other state candidates to sit in the exam and make adequate amendment in its website for them to fill application forms, has announced a new date for the examination.

“The exam will be held in OMR sheet in offline mode on July 3,” a public note issued by MPPSC says. The exam will be held in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

The MPPSC said that candidates will start getting information related to the exam 10 days in advance.