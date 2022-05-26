e-Paper Get App

Indore: Engineering services exam on July 3

“The exam will be held in OMR sheet in offline mode on July 3,” a public note issued by MPPSC says. The exam will be held in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Staff ReporterUpdated:Thursday, May 26, 2022, 01:35 AM IST
article-image
MPPSC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), which had postponed state engineering services exam-2021 scheduled for May 22 after Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the Commission to permit other state candidates to sit in the exam and make adequate amendment in its website for them to fill application forms, has announced a new date for the examination.

“The exam will be held in OMR sheet in offline mode on July 3,” a public note issued by MPPSC says. The exam will be held in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

The MPPSC said that candidates will start getting information related to the exam 10 days in advance.

Read Also
Indore: MPBSE’s ‘no’ to admission in all ‘deviant’ DElEd institutes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Engineering services exam on July 3

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2022: Orange cap, Purple cap, play-offs schedule after RCB vs LSG match

IPL 2022: Orange cap, Purple cap, play-offs schedule after RCB vs LSG match

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar-led RCB knock out LSG in Eliminator, will face RR in Qualifiers 2

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar-led RCB knock out LSG in Eliminator, will face RR in Qualifiers 2

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Watch: Woman gets caught after failed robbery bid at jewellery store in Virar, hilarious video goes...

Watch: Woman gets caught after failed robbery bid at jewellery store in Virar, hilarious video goes...

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...