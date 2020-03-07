Indore: Engineer from Hyderabad held for harassing girl

Indore: An engineer from Hyderabad was nabbed by We Care For You cell of crime branch for allegedly harassing a girl by making phone calls and sending SMS to her on Saturday. The accused was making calls by changing numbers using internet calls and was trying to defame the girl.

Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said Reena (named changed) had lodged a complaint that an engineer named Anshuman Shiv, a resident of Balaghat (presently in Hyderabad), was harassing her by making phone calls and sending SMS.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Anshuman and the victim were friends but later the girl stopped talking to him a few years back. Since then, the accused was harassing her. He used to make phone calls from different numbers using internet call to harass the girl. He was also making phone calls to the acquaintances of girl to take information about her and to mislead them about her character. According to complainant, accused also made phone calls at her hostel number and used abusive words for her. He was harassing the girl since 2014.

The cell officials were instructed to investigate the matter and to arrest the accused. The team called the accused to city to meet the girl and they arrested him when he came here. He was handed over to Palasia police station for further action.

Facebook friend held for circulating girl’s edited photo

We Care For You cell arrested another person for allegedly circulating edited photograph of a girl on Saturday. The accused was also stalking the girl and was forcing her for marriage. The girl, a Banganga resident, approached cell and lodged a complaint that accused named Nitin Pingoliya of Pardeshipura area was harassing her. She stated in the complaint that Nitin used to stalk her when she would be on her way to college.

He had edited the photo of girl and circulated it in her colony. After receiving complaint, the cell officials arrested the accused and handed him over to the police. Accused allegedly told the police he had befriended the girl on Facebook in 2019 after which the girl stopped talking with him. So, he started harassing her.