Indore: Engine jumps rails, no effect on train operations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A light engine—without train bogies or compartments—jumped the rails in the city on Wednesday morning, but was put back on the tracks after 8 hours and 30 minutes. In derailment did not affect the normal operation of trains on the route. After shunting the Banaras-Indore train to the coaching yard, the engine of the train jumped the tracks beneath the Rajkumar overbridge at 9.03 am on Wednesday. The derailment happened on the side tracks, so train operations were not affected.

However, upon getting information of the derailment of the engine, the DRM of the Ratlam Division, Vineet Gupkta, along with other officials, rushed to the spot from Ratlam. An accident relief train (ART) was also rushed to the spot from Ujjain. After 8 hours and 30 minites, the derailed engine was put back on its tracks at 5.30 pm.

Khemraj Meena, public relations officer (PRO) of the Ratlam Division, said that the officials were investigating the cause of the derailment of the engine. He said that, since the derailment had happened on the side tracks, normal train operations were not affected.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:29 AM IST