Indore: Endoscopic dilatation on 5-year-old

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of the Super Speciality Hospital (SSH) gave a new lease of life to a five-year-old boy by performing the endoscopic dilatation to treat the absolute dysphagia.

Moreover, the hospital has become the first and only government facility in the state to perform the endoscopic dilatation in the state.

According to consultant gastroenterologist Dr Amit Agrawal, “The five-year-old patient was admitted to hospital on January 27 with complaints of inability to consume food and drink. The patient’s condition was deteriorating.”

He added that during investigation, it was found that the boy was operated for trans-esophageal fistula i.e. an abnormal connection between the upper part of the esophagus and the trachea or windpipe. The patient was suffering from anastomotic esophageal stricture.

“We decided to perform the non-surgical endoscopy as his earlier surgery had led to narrowing of his esophageal tube. Our team performed the procedure on January 28 to dilate the stricture by 13 mm to relieve the symptoms and sufferings of the patient,” he added.

“The patient has responded well to the surgery and he was discharged on Tuesday. He could now eat and drink normally,” he added.

Meanwhile, superintendent of Super Speciality Hospital Dr Sumit Shukla said, “The hospital is equipped with all kinds of endoscopic diagnostic and therapeutic procedures facilities and the hospital is providing advanced facilities to the patients.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)