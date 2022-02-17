Indore: Emerald Heights International School to organise blood donation camp on February 18

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Emerald Heights International School is going to organise a blood donation camp on its foundation day in the school campus in Rau, Indore on February 18.

Alumni of Emerald Heights International School across the state will donate blood for Thalassemia patients in the city. The alumni had previously contributed to help COVID-19 patients in the city by donating blood.

EHIS (Emerald) COVID help/Emerald blood donations group originated in May, 2021 under the umbrella of Emerald Heights International School.

At the time when people were struggling to find beds, oxygen, plasma, ambulance services, etc during the peak of COVID pandemic, the group came forward to facilitate easy arrangement for the same. Today, the group amasses thousands of public spirited alumni of the school.

The main objective of the group is to ensure that no one should struggle alone. Each and every individual would get help during their problems. The group had helped people during the gravest times of the health crisis in the cities of Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Dewas and other parts of the state.

Besides, the group was also active in assisting with COVID-19 vaccinations, which were actively being administered at the campus of their school. Now with a decrease in cases, they have shifted their focus in facilitating supply of blood to patients of Thalassemia and people undergoing surgery.

The group have made uncountable blood donations so far and have actively been organising blood donation camps throughout the city.

They are now organising the blood donation camp at their school campus. For any query regarding the group or any assistance relating to the matters stated above, you may contact Girish Lulla who can be reached at +91-99260-33250.

