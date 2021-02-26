Indore: Emerald Heights International School is first runner-up in Quiz-O-Pedia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Emerald Heights International School secured overall first runner-up position at Quiz-O-Pedia, a national level virtual quiz competition, organised and hosted by Jayshree Periwal Global School, Jaipur in Rajasthan.

It was a 10-week event with 16 preliminary rounds followed by rapid fire round. Ananya Wadhwani of class VII and Siddh Sharma of class VIII received consolation prizes. Bhavya Sanghvi of class VIII was the second runner-up in the finale.

School president Muktesh Singh, principal Siddharth Singh and all the teachers congratulated the winners for their remarkable achievement and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.