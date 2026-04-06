Indore Elevator Crash: All 12 Injured Of Family Out Of Danger, Owner Booked For Negligence | representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All 12 family members injured in an elevator crash at a factory in the Chandan Nagar police station area are now out of danger and undergoing treatment, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday in the Rajkumar Bank area, where the victims had gathered for a wedding celebration.

According to police, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the factory owner, Mohammad Raees alias Bablu, for negligence, and an investigation is under way.

The accident occurred when around 12 people, mostly women and children, boarded an elevator to return from the second floor after seeing the bride. Due to overloading, the elevator snapped and crashed, causing panic.

All victims suffered leg injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Bloodstains inside the damaged elevator indicated the severity of the impact. The injured have been identified as Ashma B, Asham, Shahnaz B, Najma B, 12-year-old Mantesh, Arshil, Zainab, Afsana, Nikhat, Fatima, Nargis and Amira.

Preliminary investigation points to negligence. Police said the elevator was meant for transporting goods, not people, but was being used by visitors during the function.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole said overloading triggered the crash, while violation of safety norms was the root cause. Police are examining maintenance records, ownership details and safety certifications. Further investigation is ongoing.