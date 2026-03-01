Bhopal News: Days After Elderly Man’s Death, Lift Crashes Again; Two Injured | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Days after an elderly man was crushed to death under a lift and his body was discovered 10 days later at Chinar Dream City in the Misrod area, another mishap occurred when a lift crashed for the second time in the same residential building, leaving two youths injured on Saturday morning.

The incident took place around 10am when the lift, descending from the sixth floor of Block-1, suddenly collapsed. The injured were identified as Anuj Pathraul (24) and Pradeep (29), who were heading to their workplaces in Mandideep.

The lift was stationed on the sixth floor. As soon as Anuj opened the shutter and stepped inside, he did not get a chance to press any button. Anuj, who is admitted to hospital, said, “Within a few seconds, the lift started descending at high speed. The shutter was half open. I tried pressing the emergency button, but nothing worked.”

With a loud crash, the lift sank into the cement base about one foot below the ground floor level. In a state of shock, both men pushed open the partially jammed shutter and managed to come out. Anuj suffered a fracture in his leg, while Pradeep sustained minor injuries.

A similar incident took place on January 6 in another lift of the same building when 77-year-old Pritam Giri fell into the duct and was crushed. His body was found 10 days later.

Residents alleged that despite repeated complaints after the earlier tragedy, the management failed to carry out proper maintenance or technical inspection. A resident, Dharmendra, said multiple complaints regarding technical faults and maintenance were submitted to the society management but no concrete action was taken. Residents alleged that maintenance charges were collected regularly, yet CCTV cameras remained defunct and lifts were not repaired on time.

