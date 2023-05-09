Indore: Elderly woman robbed of gold chain by two bikers

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman was robbed of her gold chain by two bikers in the Annapurna area. She was returning home on a scooter when two persons snatched her gold chain and managed to flee from the spot. Two suspects were captured on CCTV and the police are trying to identify them.

According to the Annapurna police station staff, 69-year-old Durga Nyati, a resident of Sudama Nagar area has lodged a complaint that she was passing through Usha Nagar Extension when two persons on a bike came from the rear side and one of them snatched her gold chain. She cried for help and some people stopped to help her, but the accused managed to flee. Later, the police were informed. The value of the gold chain is Rs 50,000.

Police checked the CCTVs of the area and found two suspects on a bike fleeing from the spot. The police have registered a case against two unidentified persons and started a search for them.

Many chain snatching incidents have been reported in the Annapurna police station jurisdiction in the last six months but the police are clueless about the accused in many of the cases.