Indore: Elderly woman killed, husband injured after being hit by truck

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, an elderly woman was killed after being hit by a truck in front of her husband in the Gandhi Nagar area on Saturday.

It is said that she was riding pillion on a scooter and fell when the vehicle hit a pot hole. A truck that was right behind them ran over the woman. Her husband was also injured. The police have sent the body for autopsy and registered a case against the errant truck driver, who is absconding. However, police have the truck’s number.

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge RC Bhaskare said that the incident took place near Navdapanth village on Saturday morning. Narmadadevi Chouhan, 65 years, a resident of Malwa Mill area along with her husband Shyam Singh was going were going to an eye hospital for the checkup when the accident happened.

Passersby informed police and sent the couple to hospital, but Narmadadevi could not be saved.

The police are taking the statement to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened.