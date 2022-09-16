Indore: Eight youths represent city in the Youth Mahapanchayat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the state-level Youth Mahapanchayat organised by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a team of 8 youths representing Indore district, along with Dr Sachin Sharma, district convener of the Indore District Youth Panchayat, vice-chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Professor Dr Renu Jain and rector Dr Ashok Sharma, met Prakash Garhwal on Thursday.

In this Youth Mahapanchayat, Union youth minister Anurag Thakur, state youth and sports minister Yashodhara Scindia and higher education minister Mohan Yadav, besides many other dignitaries held sessions.

Eye check-up camp held at district court under DLSA

An eye check-up camp was organised at the district court under the District Legal Service Authority on Thursday. District judge and secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Manish Kumar Srivastava, said the eye testing camp started from Thursday and will last about a week so that all the officers/employees get the benefit of an eye check-up.

