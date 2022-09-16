e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Eight youths represent city in the Youth Mahapanchayat

Indore: Eight youths represent city in the Youth Mahapanchayat

In this Youth Mahapanchayat, Union youth minister Anurag Thakur, state youth and sports minister Yashodhara Scindia and higher education minister Mohan Yadav, besides many other dignitaries held sessions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 01:30 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the state-level Youth Mahapanchayat organised by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a team of 8 youths representing Indore district, along with Dr Sachin Sharma, district convener of the Indore District Youth Panchayat, vice-chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Professor Dr Renu Jain and rector Dr Ashok Sharma, met Prakash Garhwal on Thursday.

In this Youth Mahapanchayat, Union youth minister Anurag Thakur, state youth and sports minister Yashodhara Scindia and higher education minister Mohan Yadav, besides many other dignitaries held sessions.

Eye check-up camp held at district court under DLSA

An eye check-up camp was organised at the district court under the District Legal Service Authority on Thursday. District judge and secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Manish Kumar Srivastava, said the eye testing camp started from Thursday and will last about a week so that all the officers/employees get the benefit of an eye check-up.

Read Also
850 cows of Indore Municipal Corporation Gaushala given anti-lumpy virus shot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Eight youths represent city in the Youth Mahapanchayat

Indore: Eight youths represent city in the Youth Mahapanchayat

Indore: Handloom on Wheels to tour city’s colleges

Indore: Handloom on Wheels to tour city’s colleges

Indore: Thieves flee with cash, valuables worth lakhs

Indore: Thieves flee with cash, valuables worth lakhs

Indore: City’s residents speak up about the 24x7 plan; ‘BRTS will show a new route for city’s...

Indore: City’s residents speak up about the 24x7 plan; ‘BRTS will show a new route for city’s...

Indore: DAVV to conduct counselling from October 7 to October 10 for professional UG courses

Indore: DAVV to conduct counselling from October 7 to October 10 for professional UG courses