850 cows of Indore Municipal Corporation Gaushala given anti-lumpy virus shot

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the spread of the lumpy virus disease in cattle across the country, 850 cows of the Resham Kendra Gaushala of Indore Municipal Corporation were vaccinated against the scourge. Along with this, continuous monitoring of the cows of the gaushala is also being done so that the other cows can be kept safe in case of any kind of symptoms.

IMC health officer Dr Akhilesh Upadhyay says that the lumpy virus is a dangerous epidemic which has killed cattle, especially milch animals, in different states of the country. “Thousands of cows infected with this deadly disease have died. Lumpy virus is transmitted to other healthy animals only if they come into contact with an infected animal,” he added.

Lumpy virus has been declared a notified disease by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). The symptoms of this disease are high fever and a reduction in the amount of milk, besides swelling and lameness in the legs of cattle.

In view of the situation, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava had ordered that cows in IMC Gaushala be vaccinated against lumpy skin disease.

Read Also Indore: Super Speciality Hospital docs perform brain tumour surgery keeping patient awake