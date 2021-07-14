Indore: Eight quintals of plastic bags seized from a loading rickshaw, Rs 1L fine imposed

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) seized eight quintals of banned polythene bags from a loading rickshaw and slapped a spot fine of Rs 1 lakh on the driver.

Zone 18 chief sanitary inspector Anil Sirsia during routine patrolling in Loha Mandi area spotted a loading rickshaw without number plate. He stopped the rickshaw and quizzed the driver Amardeep. When loading rickshaw was searched 8 quintals of banned polythene bags kept in 28 sacks were found in it.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal was informed about it who directed Sirsia to seize the polythene bags and impose a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the driver Amardeep. The seized polythene bags were sent to Azad Nagar garbage transfer station.

Sirsia said that the polythene bags would be destroyed at trenching ground in Devguradia area.

Single-use plastic is completely banned in the city for the last three years. However, plastic bags and other single-use plastic materials are illegally transported into the city. IMC officials time to time conduct surprise inspections and seize banned single-use plastic materials.

A hefty fine is also slapped on the transporter of the plastic bags.