Indore: Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This year, according to the Gregorian calendar, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi began on the evening of October 8 and will end on the evening of October 9. This year, after a span of two years, a mass procession will be taken out by Muslims in the city. Unlike last year, there are no restrictions on the celebration of the festival. People on this day decorate their houses and invite each other to celebrate the occasion together.

The birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad will be celebrated with gaiety on Sunday. On this occasion, many necessary items, including fruits, sweets, clothes and grains will be distributed by various organisations to the needy in Muslim-dominated areas. There will be Quran recitation and Fatiha at mosques. Along with this, community wedding events will also take place at the mosques.

Attractive decorations have been done in mosques situated at Chandan Nagar, Azad Nagar, Khajrana, Juna Risala, Kadavghat, Bombay Bazaar, Ranipura, Noorani Nagar, Green Park Colony, Gulzar Colony, Sadar Bazar and the Barwali Chowki area of the city. After Mithi and Bakr-Id, Eid Milad-un-Nabi holds special significance for the Muslim society.